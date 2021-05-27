Ijaz Shah chairs meeting on establishment of Rehabilitation Centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that rehabilitation centers are playing key role in the radiation of drug addiction from the society.

The Minister said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the establishment of a state of the art Rehabilitation Center in Islamabad here Thursday. The meeting was arranged by Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani, on directives of the Minister.

The participants of the meeting agreed that the pilot project of the Rehabilitation Center would be completed in the Federal Capital and similar models would be replicated in all provinces. During the meeting, it was also agreed that the Centers would be established in accordance with the international standards.

Cristina from KKAWF gave a detailed presentation targeting the functional models based in Turkey, Italy and Russia.

The Secretary directed the quarters concerned to expedite the process of land acquiring.

All participants of the meeting endorsed the suggestion and decided to start working towards setting up an international standard Rehabilitation Center.

The meeting was attended by DIG M. Khalid Khattak, Director (P&D), ANF, Manzoor Ali Memon, DG Internal Publicity, Dr Mazoor ul Haq, Adviser DDR and HIV/AIDS,UNODC , Cristina Von Sperling Afridi, Chairperson, KKAWF, Zafar Iqbal Zafar, Deputy DG, Planning, CDA, Khalid Nuzhat, Director Radio, and representatives from Ministry of information, ptv, and NAVTCC and officials of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.