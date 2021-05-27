UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Shah Chairs Meeting On Establishment Of Rehabilitation Centers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Ijaz Shah chairs meeting on establishment of Rehabilitation Centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that rehabilitation centers are playing key role in the radiation of drug addiction from the society.

The Minister said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the establishment of a state of the art Rehabilitation Center in Islamabad here Thursday. The meeting was arranged by Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani, on directives of the Minister.

The participants of the meeting agreed that the pilot project of the Rehabilitation Center would be completed in the Federal Capital and similar models would be replicated in all provinces. During the meeting, it was also agreed that the Centers would be established in accordance with the international standards.

Cristina from KKAWF gave a detailed presentation targeting the functional models based in Turkey, Italy and Russia.

The Secretary directed the quarters concerned to expedite the process of land acquiring.

All participants of the meeting endorsed the suggestion and decided to start working towards setting up an international standard Rehabilitation Center.

The meeting was attended by DIG M. Khalid Khattak, Director (P&D), ANF, Manzoor Ali Memon, DG Internal Publicity, Dr Mazoor ul Haq, Adviser DDR and HIV/AIDS,UNODC , Cristina Von Sperling Afridi, Chairperson, KKAWF, Zafar Iqbal Zafar, Deputy DG, Planning, CDA, Khalid Nuzhat, Director Radio, and representatives from Ministry of information, ptv, and NAVTCC and officials of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

Related Topics

Islamabad Russia Turkey Italy Capital Development Authority Afridi All From PTV

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

2 hours ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

3 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.