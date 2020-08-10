UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Condemns Chaman Blast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Ijaz Shah condemns Chaman blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday strongly condemned the Chaman blast and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human life in the incident.

In a statement, he said, the elements involved in such incidents were enemies of the country and deserved exemplary punishment.

The minister prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said terrorists would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

