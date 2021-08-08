UrduPoint.com

Ijaz Shah Condemns Quetta Blast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Ijaz Shah condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah Sunday strongly condemned the Quetta blast and said anti-state elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

In a message, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sympathized with the affected families.

He paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Sawati also condemned the blast in the strongest terms. Sympathizing with the affected families, he said the government equally shared their grief and stood by them in this hour of trial.

He said the great sacrifices of the martyrs for the defense of the homeland would not go in vain.

The minister said enemies of the country would not be allowed to sabotage peace, development and prosperity of Balochistan.

