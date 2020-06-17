Ijaz Shah condoles Tariq Aziz death

Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned and legendary actor and TV show host Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned and legendary actor and tv show host Tariq Aziz.

In a condolence message, he said, that Tariq Aziz services in art world will always be remembered.

The Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul high ranks in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.