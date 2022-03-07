Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president Rafiq Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former president Rafiq Tarar.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. "Rafiq Tarar's services will always be remembered," he said.