Ijaz Shah Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of Umer Sharif
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary comedian and actor Umer Sharif.
In a condolence message, he said, legendary actor would be remembered forever.
He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.