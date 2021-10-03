UrduPoint.com

Ijaz Shah Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of Umer Sharif

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ijaz Shah expresses deep sorrow over death of Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message, he said, legendary actor would be remembered forever.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

