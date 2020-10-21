UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Karachi Blast

Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast occurred at Maskan Chowrangi Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast occurred at Maskan Chowrangi Karachi.

In a statement, he prayed for the departed souls and said may the Almighty grant patience to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for early recovery of the persons, sustained injuries during the explosion.

