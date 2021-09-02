UrduPoint.com

Ijaz Shah Expresses Grief, Sorrow Over Sad Demise Of Syed Ali Gilani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Huriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani on Wednesday evening.

In a condolence message, he said Syed Ali Gilani raised his voice till his last breath in favor of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the entire Pakistani nation is saddened on the sad demise of Syed Ali Gilani.

"His struggle for Kashmiris will always be remembered in golden words, he said.

The minister said the vacuum created by the death of Syed Ali Gilani can never be filled.

He prayed Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of Syed Ali Gilani and grant patience to his family.

