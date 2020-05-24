UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Felicitates Nation On Eid, Remembers PIA Plane Crash Victims

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig. (Rtd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday felicitated the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and asked the countrymen to keep remember the victims of PIA aircraft crash in their prayers while celebrating the festivity.

In a message, he said the nation should not forget those who had lost their lives in the ill-fatted incident just two days before the Eid.

He prayed for the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The minister also asked the countrymen to take care of other fellows while celebrating the Eid festival and avoid unnecessary movement to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

