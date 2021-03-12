UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Shah Felicitates Sanjrani On His Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:17 PM

Ijaz Shah felicitates Sanjrani on his victory

Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani over winning the election of Chairman Senate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani over winning the election of Chairman Senate.

In a press release issued here, the minister said he had firm believe that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf nominated candidates would win the election.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's ideology won today," he remarked.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent delegation inspects developm ..

21 minutes ago

WHO approves J&J Covid vaccines for emergency use

1 minute ago

E-Khidmat centres served 3 mln citizens in Punjab: ..

1 minute ago

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces ..

1 minute ago

MNA Uzma Riaz says encouraging talent good step of ..

1 minute ago

'Rainwater Harvesting 'system to be completed at M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.