Ijaz Shah Felicitates Sanjrani On His Victory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:17 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani over winning the election of Chairman Senate.
In a press release issued here, the minister said he had firm believe that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf nominated candidates would win the election.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan's ideology won today," he remarked.