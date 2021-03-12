Ijaz Shah felicitates Sanjrani on his victory

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani over winning the election of Chairman Senate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani over winning the election of Chairman Senate.

In a press release issued here, the minister said he had firm believe that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf nominated candidates would win the election.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's ideology won today," he remarked.