Ijaz Shah for extra care of deserving people on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotic Control Brig (Rtd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has felicitated the nation and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message, he asked the countrymen to take care of other fellows while celebrating the Eid festival and avoid unnecessary movement to contain the spread of deadly virus.

He urged the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said following SOPs in letter and spirit would ensure the peoples' safety. He asked people to keep distance and wear masks at public places.

He stressed the need not to forget those who suffered economically due to lockdown across the country.

He asked for taking extra care of destitute of the society.