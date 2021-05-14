UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Shah For Extra Care Of Deserving People On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ijaz Shah for extra care of deserving people on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotic Control Brig (Rtd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has felicitated the nation and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message, he asked the countrymen to take care of other fellows while celebrating the Eid festival and avoid unnecessary movement to contain the spread of deadly virus.

He urged the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said following SOPs in letter and spirit would ensure the peoples' safety. He asked people to keep distance and wear masks at public places.

He stressed the need not to forget those who suffered economically due to lockdown across the country.

He asked for taking extra care of destitute of the society.

Related Topics

World Muslim Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

1 hour ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

3 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

3 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

3 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.