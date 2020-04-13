Ijaz Shah grieved over casualties in aircraft crash

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the crash of training aircraft Mushaq near Gujrat, resulting into martyrdom of two soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the crash of training aircraft Mushaq near Gujrat, resulting into martyrdom of two soldiers.

In a message, the minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Ijaz Shah said that the county and nation will never forget the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Armed forces.

According to ISPR a Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushaq crashed in the morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat in which two soldiers, a Major (instructor) and Lieutenant (student) Pilots embraced martyrdom.