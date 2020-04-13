UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Shah Grieved Over Casualties In Aircraft Crash

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:32 PM

Ijaz Shah grieved over casualties in aircraft crash

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the crash of training aircraft Mushaq near Gujrat, resulting into martyrdom of two soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the crash of training aircraft Mushaq near Gujrat, resulting into martyrdom of two soldiers.

In a message, the minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Ijaz Shah said that the county and nation will never forget the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Armed forces.

According to ISPR a Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushaq crashed in the morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat in which two soldiers, a Major (instructor) and Lieutenant (student) Pilots embraced martyrdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Student Gujrat

Recent Stories

SC orders to remove Advisor to PM on national heal ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 5 (17%) Pakistanis report using an ATM ..

16 minutes ago

Accused arrested for deduction in payment from ben ..

12 minutes ago

TECNO mobile extend warranties on Smartphones amid ..

18 minutes ago

WHO lauds Pakistan for making efforts to control s ..

18 minutes ago

Strong immune system can defeat COVID-19 : Health ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.