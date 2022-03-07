Ijaz Shah grieved over demise of Rafiq Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar.

The Minister in his condolence message said that his services would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

app/ usg