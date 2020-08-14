Ijaz Shah hoists national flag in Nankana Sahib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday hoisted the national flag in Gymnasium hall Nankana Sahib.

The event was attended by members of parliament, district officers, and local representatives of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf. Lawyers, religious scholars and large numbers of local people have also attended the event.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to the national flag.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, he felicitated the nation on the Independence Day and said the nation was celebrating the Day with traditional zeal and renewed resolve to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of country.

He said today was the pledge-renewal day to make the country peaceful, progressive and prosperous in line with the vision of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said it was responsibility of each and every individual to play their due role in national progress and tackle the confronted challenges. "We have to make Pakistan a safer and secure place for our coming generations." Ijaz Shah said that due to steps taken by the government the cases of COVID-19 in the country had started decreasing. However, he advised the citizen to adopt Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronaviurs.

The minister also advised the nation to adopt strict safety measures during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.