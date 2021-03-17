UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Inaugurates Day Care Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday inaugurated a Day Care center here at his ministry and said the experienced staff called from the Ministry of Human Rights for special attention and care to children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday inaugurated a Day Care center here at his ministry and said the experienced staff called from the Ministry of Human Rights for special attention and care to children.

On the occasion, the minister said "it is very important to provide best facilities to professional women and objective of the establishing of the center was to create easiness for women employees." Ijaz Shah thanked the Ministry of Human Rights for extending cooperation for establishing the center.

He was of the view that establishment of day care center will enable women to take care of their children themselves.

He expressed the hope that the initiative will further improve professional performance of women.

The minister also appreciated efforts of Secretary narcotic control Akbar Durrani for setting up day care center.

"We must ensure a better and safer environment for our sisters and daughters," Ijaz Ahmad Shah said.

