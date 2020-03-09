UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Shah Lauds Armed Forces For Foiling Terrorism Attempt In D I Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Ijaz Shah lauds Armed forces for foiling terrorism attempt in D I Khan

Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Monday appreciated Pakistan Armed forces for foiling an attempt of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Monday appreciated Pakistan Armed forces for foiling an attempt of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan.

He also paid rich tributes to martyred Colonel Mujeebur Rehman who sacrificed his life for the better future of the nation.

He said, "We are with the family of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman in this difficult time".

He also prayed for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The minister said sacrifices of Pakistan Armed forces would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan Family

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

7 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice issued for Manshera

5 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 in United ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Women Entrepreneurship: O ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani escapes attack durin ..

31 minutes ago

Strong chambers liaison can boost Pak-German trade ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.