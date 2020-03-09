Ijaz Shah lauds Armed forces for foiling terrorism attempt in D I Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Monday appreciated Pakistan Armed forces for foiling an attempt of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan.

He also paid rich tributes to martyred Colonel Mujeebur Rehman who sacrificed his life for the better future of the nation.

He said, "We are with the family of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman in this difficult time".

He also prayed for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The minister said sacrifices of Pakistan Armed forces would be remembered forever.