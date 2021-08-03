ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday appreciated the efforts of outgoing Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General (DG) Major General Arif Malik in fighting against the drug abuse.

General Malik's services would always be remembered by the narcotics control ministry and the ANF, he said this while attending an event arranged in the honor of outgoing ANF DG.

The outgoing DG shared his experience of serving as commandant of the force that was on a mission to eradicate the biggest menace from the society.

He said he tried to serve the country to the best of his abilities.

Ijaz Shah and Secretary Akbar Durrani presented souvenirs to the Major General Arif Malik.

ANF Deputy Director General Aamir Zulfiqar, SJS Sabino Sikandar Jalal and other senior officials from the narcotics control ministry and ANF were also present on the occasion.