Ijaz Shah, Palestinian ambassador discuss matters of regional peace

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday met with the Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rebbei and discussed matters of global and regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday met with the Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rebbei and discussed matters of global and regional peace.

"Pakistan's role and efforts for global peace are evident" he said during the meeting, said a press release.

"Our stance regarding the Kashmir issue is in front of the whole world, we have given message of peace on all levels" he said.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan has given a message of peace at international level by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

While discussing the peace efforts and stability of the region, Ijaz Shah was of the view that peace of Palestine was significant for global harmony.

"Pakistan has always supported Palestine's cause in its best capacity", the minister said.

The role of International community was very important in these matters, Ahmed Jawad added.

Over the matter of bilateral relations, the Minister said that Pakistan will cooperate on all possible lines and will ensure strengthening of the ties between both the countries.