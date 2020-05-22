UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Saddened Over Loss Of Lives In PIA Aircraft Crash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Ijaz Shah saddened over loss of lives in PIA aircraft crash

Ijaz Shah saddened over loss of lives in PIA aircraft crash

Minister for Interior Brig. (Rtd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan International Airlines' aircraft crash which occurred near the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig. (Rtd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan International Airlines' aircraft crash which occurred near the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi.

In his condolence message, he prayed for the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. "I have no worlds to express sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the crash incident."

