Ijaz Shah Says Sun Of Freedom Will Soon Appear In Life Of Kashmiris.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Ijaz Shah says sun of freedom will soon appear in life of Kashmiris.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) slamabad, October 27 (Online) Federal Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 27th October, 2019) nterior Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) jaz Shah has said that the sun of freedom will very soon appear in the life of Kashmiris.

He further said that right of self determination is human and legal right of Kashmiri brethren.Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) n a statement on Sunday Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) jaz Shah said that 27 October is the blackest day in the history of the world.

He added that the Kashmiris in the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) ndian occupied Kashmir have been facing Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) ndian barbarism and atrocities for the last 83 days.

He said that the face of terrorism of Modi has been unveiled in front of the world. He also said that the sun of freedom will very soon appear in the life of Kashmiris and that right of self determination is the human and legal right of the Kashmiris.Pakistan has raised voice at world level for the Kashmir issue.

