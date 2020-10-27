Ijaz Shah strongly condemns Peshawar terror incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist blast at a Madrassah in Peshawar.

He expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and early recovery of the injured.

He termed the attack on children coward act of the anti-state elements and vowed exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous act, said a statement issued here.

Ijaz said that such anti state elements would never succeed in their heinous designs, adding that such coward acts could not demoralize our nation.

He directed for all out best possible medical treatment to the injured.