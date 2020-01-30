Ijaz Shah, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral issues

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and discussed bilateral issues.

During the meeting, they agreed on the continuity of the training programmes being held to improve the capacity of the police work force.

The Turkish ambassador on behalf of his government proposed that both the countries should sign an agreement regarding providing dual nationality to their citizens. The minister, in response, told him that it was already under consideration, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on board. "We hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon." The ambassador said the process should be expedited.

Ihsan Mustafa said the Turkish president would visit Pakistan soon. Welcoming the visit, the minister said the government and the people of Pakistan would warmly welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan .

The Turkish interior minister will also visit Pakistan in February.

Ijaz Shah was informed that the Turkish Consulate, under construction in Karachi, was the largest one in the world. He said, "We will provide any assistance required from our end to ensure timely completion of the building." The minister also condoled with the ambassador over the losses due to the recent earthquake in Turkey and sent best wishes for the rehabilitation of affected people.

"We have a lot to learn from Pakistan and we appreciate the cooperation extended to us," the Turkish ambassador said.

The two sides pledged that both the countries would continue to work together to strengthen mutual ties.