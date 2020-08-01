UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Shah Urges Nation To Follow Health Guidelines On Eid-ul-Azha To Prevent Covid-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Ijaz Shah urges nation to follow health guidelines on Eid-ul-Azha to prevent Covid-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah Saturday urged the nation to ensure following standard operating procedure (SOPs) and health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his Eid-ul-Azha message, the minister said the cases of Covid-19 have registered a significant decrease and people should remain extra conscious over Eid-ul-Azha to keep the pandemic spread in check.

The nation should celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and cooperate with the government in containing the pandemic to keep each other and our communities' safe as the pathogen can be defeated with joint efforts.

He said the government was trying utmost to overcome the pandemic

Related Topics

Interior Minister Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

13 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

14 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.