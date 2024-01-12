Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Head of the National Solidarity Alliance and Pakistan Muslim League, Zia (PML-Z), ijaz ul Haq here on Friday said that the general elections should be fair and transparent.

Addressing a press conference along with Abdullah Gul, Ijaz ul Haq said considering the current situation, the National Solidarity Alliance was established.

He said, “We are inviting all the political parties to join the National Solidarity Alliance as there will be no improvement until all political parties join the charter of Pakistan.”

He informed that he met with Pir Pagara, MQM, Sunni Tehreek, and other parties in Karachi. “Soon I will meet with the leaders of other parties including Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.

About 20 electable candidates were also contacted and the political situation was discussed with them, he said and informed, ”They all are ready to join us.”

“Usman Buzdar, Abdullah Gul, Nawab of Bahawalpur, and several others are with us,” he added. “We are prepared for the February 8 elections,” he said.

Ijaz ul Haq said that foreign investors want continuity of the policies in Pakistan. The ideological politics is the need of the country and the time, he said adding, “We will end the polarization in the country.

Abdullah Gul on the occasion said that efforts should be made to further strengthen the national unity which is the need of the hour.

The religious parties want to join such an alliance, which could bring forward the right-wing face, he added. He said that before March 2022, PTI representatives were being rescued from their Constituencies by police.

Abdullah Gul informed that Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan had issued tickets for around 70 national and provincial assembly seats.

Youth has a great role in the country, he said adding, that the nation wants a new face and unity. In the coming days, this alliance would emerge as the force of the right-wing, he added.

There is a need to strengthen the country against terrorism, Abdullah Gul said and added, ”We will fight against poverty and terrorism.”

“We will make efforts to end the division in the nation and make Pakistan one nation. Information Technology business will be promoted in the country to end unemployment,” he added.

He demanded that those involved in the May 9 incidents should be brought to justice as without it, holding a free and fair election would be difficult.