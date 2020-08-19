Ijaz urges Ulema to create awareness about Muharram SOPs

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday urged Ulema to play their role in creating awareness among the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for containing Covid-19 during Muharram-ul-Haram's processions and gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday urged Ulema to play their role in creating awareness among the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for containing Covid-19 during Muharram-ul-Haram's processions and gatherings.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with eight member delegation of Shia Ulema.

During the meeting, arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram were reviewed in detail, said a news release.

The minister said that special attention will be given not only to ensure security but also protection of health of the people.

"Follow SOPs as much as possible during gatherings and processions of the Muharramul-Hara, " the minister advised.

He asked faithful to cover face with a mask and try to sit at a distance from each other during processions.

Ulema thanked Ijaz Ahmad Shah and expressed the hope that the month of Muharram-ul-Haram would pass peacefully and the spread of the virus would be curbed.