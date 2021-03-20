After smelling continual negative repercussions of the world-wide spread of the novel corona virus, illustrious research scholar and writer of several books on social issues and their remedies - Ijaz Saleem's recently inked Urdu-language 'Rassam e Dharti' an anthology comprising research work on COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) : After smelling continual negative repercussions of the world-wide spread of the novel corona virus, illustrious research scholar and writer of several books on social issues and their remedies - Ijaz Saleem's recently inked Urdu-language 'Rassam e Dharti' an anthology comprising research work on COVID-19.

The renowned writer, analyst and research scholar of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, in State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Ijaz Saleem, also the author of two books titled 'Tameer e Millat' and 'Israar e - Fitrat' containing research work in the backdrop of the issues confronted by the social system, the formation of best human character and the point of its climax.

'Rassam-e-Dharti' contains the life-style of human being, emerged of the negative repercussions of the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) disease caused of the contradiction to the system of nature as according to the author's deep-rooted research.

It may be added that this is the first marvelous piece of high intellect and pen authored by a seasoned writer Ijaz Saleem on the outbreak of the COVID-19 ever since the pandemic gripped various parts of the world including Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The simple but impressive ceremony was graced by seasoned intellect class besides SSP Irfan Saleem and others.