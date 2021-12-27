IJP Road expected to be completed by April 2023. Ali Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the work on IJP Road was in full swing and expected to be completed by its scheduled time in April 2023.

He made the remarks after a meeting on the progress of work on the reconstruction of IJP Road here.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work at IGP Road, he said it would be a gift from the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that alternative routes should be provided to the people during the construction of the road. The meeting was attended by the officials of CDA, NLC, IESCO and SNGPL.