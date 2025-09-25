Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM

IJT announces protest sit-in on Oct 10 outside CM house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) has announced that it will stage a protest sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House on October 10 as part of its “Taleem Bachao Muhim (Save Education Campaign).”

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club alongside IJT leaders Qasim Hamdard, Kashif Jamil, Nasir Ahmad, and Sadais Khan, Hassan Amin, Nazim IJT Peshawar, strongly criticized the government’s outsourcing policy, terming it an attempt to “hand over educational institutions to contractors.”

He demanded that the provincial government allocate 20 percent of the budget to education, provide funds to universities facing financial crises, and ensure internship opportunities for nursing and applied health sciences students.

He also urged the establishment of government hostels to protect students from exploitation in private accommodations.

Amin further highlighted that due to government inaction, private institutions have raised fees by up to 50 percent, forcing many students out of education.

He condemned incidents of harassment in colleges and universities and called for an end to cultural violations under the guise of music concerts.

IJT warned that if the government failed to address these issues, the organization would launch a prolonged protest campaign in collaboration with all stakeholders.

