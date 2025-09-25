IJT Announces Protest Sit-in On Oct 10 Outside CM House
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) has announced that it will stage a protest sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House on October 10 as part of its “Taleem Bachao Muhim (Save Education Campaign).”
Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club alongside IJT leaders Qasim Hamdard, Kashif Jamil, Nasir Ahmad, and Sadais Khan, Hassan Amin, Nazim IJT Peshawar, strongly criticized the government’s outsourcing policy, terming it an attempt to “hand over educational institutions to contractors.”
He demanded that the provincial government allocate 20 percent of the budget to education, provide funds to universities facing financial crises, and ensure internship opportunities for nursing and applied health sciences students.
He also urged the establishment of government hostels to protect students from exploitation in private accommodations.
Amin further highlighted that due to government inaction, private institutions have raised fees by up to 50 percent, forcing many students out of education.
He condemned incidents of harassment in colleges and universities and called for an end to cultural violations under the guise of music concerts.
IJT warned that if the government failed to address these issues, the organization would launch a prolonged protest campaign in collaboration with all stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 28
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of rising stray dog attacks in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
Artist Ehtisham Jadoon: Sculpting scrap into soul10 minutes ago
-
IJT announces protest sit-in on Oct 10 outside CM house10 minutes ago
-
Flood relief efforts to target multiple affected categories, confirms Advisor to PM10 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers held20 minutes ago
-
DFO inspects condition of animals at Darmalik Game Reserve30 minutes ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs 300m property tax in first quarter30 minutes ago
-
24 outlaws held30 minutes ago
-
Fogging drive expands across Islamabad to eliminate dengue40 minutes ago
-
Pb govt introduces law to curb illegal occupation land:Rana Munawar Ghous50 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls for global action to protect oceans, unveils blue economy plans50 minutes ago