IJT demands immediate reopening of educational activities in Gomal University

Nazim of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) in Dera Ismail Khan Bilal Ahmed on Wednesday said the Gomal University would not be allowed to become a political arena, demanding immediate reopening of educational activities in the varsity

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Nazim of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) in Dera Ismail Khan Bilal Ahmed on Wednesday said the Gomal University would not be allowed to become a political arena, demanding immediate reopening of educational activities in the varsity.

Addressing a press conference flanked by other representatives of his organization here at a local hotel, he said the Gomal University was opened for educational activities a week ago after the flood but unfortunately it has been closed again. Before that, the university was closed for a long time due to the coronavirus, he said and added that the valuable time of students has been wasted.

Bilal Ahmed condemned the threats given by former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Gomal University Vice Chancellor, alleging that the former minister was playing politics in the educational institution.

He said the former federal minister should play a mediating role for resolving the issues of the university rather threatening the vice chancellor.

"Ali Amin Gandapur should play his positive role in resolving the issues being faced by the oldest university of his city, especially its financial issues," he said.

Bilal Ahmed said the Gomal University's problem of Allied Health Sciences program should be resolved immediately, the official mess should be restored in the hostels of the varsity.

He said a lobby was spoiling the educational environment by doing politics in the varsity.

He also demanded reduction in the hostels and admission fees for the students of flood affected areas in Gomal University.