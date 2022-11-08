UrduPoint.com

IJT Organizes Pashto Mushaira In Agri University

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

IJT organizes Pashto mushaira in Agri University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) here on Tuesday organized a 'Pashto Mushaira' at Agriculture University with the objective to promote Pashto literature in the province.

Renowned Pashto poets throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recited their poems in the mushaira.

The participating poets included Hussain Ahmed Sadiq, Ahmed Ali Aajiz, Rizwanullah Shumal, Niazak Khan Niazak, Abid Ali Afghan, Ibrahim Taj, Azam Buneray, Tariq Mashal, Mudasar Jehan, Javed Shah Darman and others.

On the occasion, Nazim IJT University Campus Asfandyar Rabbai presented bouquets and IJT's annual edition 'Jamiat Tribune' to participating poets.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Abid Ali

Recent Stories

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.