IJT organizes Pashto mushaira in Agri University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) here on Tuesday organized a 'Pashto Mushaira' at Agriculture University with the objective to promote Pashto literature in the province.

Renowned Pashto poets throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recited their poems in the mushaira.

The participating poets included Hussain Ahmed Sadiq, Ahmed Ali Aajiz, Rizwanullah Shumal, Niazak Khan Niazak, Abid Ali Afghan, Ibrahim Taj, Azam Buneray, Tariq Mashal, Mudasar Jehan, Javed Shah Darman and others.

On the occasion, Nazim IJT University Campus Asfandyar Rabbai presented bouquets and IJT's annual edition 'Jamiat Tribune' to participating poets.