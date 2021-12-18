UrduPoint.com

IJT Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs

Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Saturday stage a walk to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar

Quran Khawani was also held for the departed souls.

IJT Nazim Hafiz Muhammad Afraz said that martyrs of Army Public School (APS) would be remembered forever.

He said that terrorists could not break the resilience of the nation and martyred teachers and students would remain heroes of the nation.

He said the Pakistan Army was the symbol of country's unity, its safety and security.

He said that December 16, 2014 was the darkest day in history.

