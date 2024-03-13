Open Menu

IJT To Arrange 10 Iftar Parties During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

IJT to arrange 10 Iftar parties during Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) Hyderabad would arrange 100 Iftar parties during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing the party workers, Newly elected Nazim IJT Hyderabad (Maqam) Abdul Rafi Ahsan Qazi said that IJT has decided to arrange as many as 100 big and small Iftar parties.

He said that Ramadan was a month of seeking Allah’s blessings by serving humanity and helping destitute people.

