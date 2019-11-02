UrduPoint.com
Ijtema Participants To Be Provided Clean Environment In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:31 PM

Ijtema participants to be provided clean environment in Lahore

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) special cleanliness operation is under way at Raiwind in connection with the Tableeghi Ijtema observance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) special cleanliness operation is under way at Raiwind in connection with the Tableeghi Ijtema observance.

According to LWMC sources here, more than 85 workers are performing duties in three shifts under the special operation and a clean environment would be provided to the Ijtema participants.

Sources said complete cooperation was being extended to the administration of the Ijtema.

The cleanliness operation was being supervised by LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and Senior Manager Operations Murtaza Chaudhry.

