IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Vice Chairperson of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed Monday termed the address of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan from a container as a childish act because he has no stake with the country and nation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that leaders use to present themselves for any sacrifice while leading workers and the people and those making tall claims by delivering speeches from bullet proof containers have no right to call themselves a leader.