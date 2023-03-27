UrduPoint.com

IK Address From Container Childish Act, Says Dr Faiza

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 10:58 PM

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

Provincial Vice Chairperson of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed Monday termed the address of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan from a container as a childish act because he has no stake with the country and nation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Vice Chairperson of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed Monday termed the address of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan from a container as a childish act because he has no stake with the country and nation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that leaders use to present themselves for any sacrifice while leading workers and the people and those making tall claims by delivering speeches from bullet proof containers have no right to call themselves a leader.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Qaumi Watan Party From

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

34 seconds ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

2 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah introduces Instant Credit Card throug ..

Bank Alfalah introduces Instant Credit Card through Alfa App

2 minutes ago
 RPO sings MoU with Chughtai Lab for discount to po ..

RPO sings MoU with Chughtai Lab for discount to police officials

2 minutes ago
 Over 110 of world&#039;s top female athletes sign ..

Over 110 of world&#039;s top female athletes sign to join Premier Padel tour

45 minutes ago
 UNIDO reaches its billion-dollar milestone on ozon ..

UNIDO reaches its billion-dollar milestone on ozone and climate action

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.