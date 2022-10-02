UrduPoint.com

IK Attempted To Endanger The State In Every Possible Way: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 08:10 PM

IK attempted to endanger the state in every possible way: Ali Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Sunday said that Imran Khan has been caught for conspiring against the state for the sake of power and politics, after being ousted from office. Imran Khan attempted to endanger the state in every possible way, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PMLN-N leader said that the PTI chief mocked the foreign policy of Pakistan, attempted economic terrorism and incited mutiny within the army.

Ali Pervaiz Malik urged Imran Khan to stop humiliating and mocking institutions and apologize to the nation for compromising the national interest. "Cypher is a restricted circulation copy. Carrying this highly confidential diplomatic cable in rallies and waving it for political purposes is a violation of secret act and the Prime Minister Oath. Now my question is whether legal action should be taken against the conspirator who compromised the interests of the state for political gains or not?", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

11 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

20 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

20 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

20 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.