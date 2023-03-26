UrduPoint.com

IK Considers Himself Holy, Above The Law, Says PPP Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

IK considers himself holy, above the law, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Acting provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan considers himself as holy and above the law.

In a comment over the speech of Imran Khan, which he delivered the other day, the PPP leader said that it was nothing more than fraud and lying. He said that Imran considers himself as holy and above the law.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the PTI government has taken the national economy to the verge of destruction and now he misquoting facts to mislead the people and has become the champion of spreading anarchy and confrontation in the country.

He said that the real face of Imran Khan had unveiled and now the people want to make him accountable for fake narratives and u-turns. He said that the nation has already rejected the culture of hatred introduced by PTI in national politics.

The Minister of State further said that the nation is fully aware of the politics of anarchy, accusations, hatred and vision of divide. Therefore, after the contempt of constitution, law and judiciary giving lectures on morality, independence and rule of law, he should stop giving lectures on the subject and stop his dual standard immediately as the nation is bearing the result of his incompetency.

