IK hides behind court decisions after failed march: Senator Irfan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wanted to hide behind the court decisions while follow suiting the same recipe he tried in 2014 after losing public support and failed 'Azadi March'.

In a statement issued here, the Senator Siddiqui said that after a failed four-month sit-in, Imran Khan had approached the judiciary for his face saving before the public.

He said the 2014 sit-ins were planned in London and a month ago, a foreign magazine reported that after Khan's sit-ins, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be sent home under the guise of Panama leaks.

He added that Javed Hashmi had left PTI after exposing this conspiracy. "Now, eight years later, after a very unsuccessful march, he has once again started approaching the Supreme Court", he said.

He openly flouted the verdict of the court on the so-called Azadi March but no action was taken. "This encouraged their mischievous thinking to achieve their designs of binding the administration and get free rein to sedition", he added.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed confidence that the court would give priority to its constitutional role and credibility over the wishes of a person prone to riots.