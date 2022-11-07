UrduPoint.com

IK Intends To Push Country To Civil War, Chaos, Unrest: Mian Iftikhar

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said that PTI leader Imran Khan made the incident of firing during PTI's march controversial as he intended to push the country to civil war, chaos, and unrest

Addressing a press conference here, he condemned the incident of firing in the PTI gathering in Wazirabad and demanded a transparent investigation into the incident, adding that though they have political differences with Imran and his party but ANP never supported violence against anyone.

He said that the use of force for political motives was not acceptable but the language used by Imran Khan was also not appropriate but rather tantamount to pushing the country towards unrest and political turmoil.

The ANP leader demanded a high-level investigation into the incident of firing and making the facts public, adding leveling accusations and putting forward demands before the investigation was unjustified.

Iftikhar said Imran Khan should realize that he could not become prime minister again by staging a protest and making the institutions controversial for his political motives. "How is it possible that when Imran was the prime minister everything was right but all of a sudden every institution including the Election Commission becomes controversial after he was de-thrown by the parliament," he questioned.

He said all the political parties of the country demanded transparent re-election before the no-confidence move against Imran Khan but the PTI government was mocking the just demand of PDM.

He said that Imran Khan defamed democracy and disrespected the sanctity of the parliament during his government while also victimizing political rivals. Now when Imran Khan has been ousted through a democratic process he was now claiming himself to be a supporter of democracy and made the state institutions controversial for political gains.

Commenting on registering of FIR in the firing incident, the ANP leader said despite remaining three � years in power, Imran Khan was still not aware of the law and constitution, adding PTI was in power in Punjab and still, the FIR into the incident was not lodged.

He said how could it be possible that without registration of FIR the investigation into the incident could be initiated and culprits arrested.

Referring to the leaked video of Azam Swati, the ANP central leader condemned the scam and said that the privacy of a person should not be breached for political motives, adding FIA in its forensic report has declared the video fake however an investigation should be conducted for the satisfaction of the affected person and his family.

Regarding the assassination of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, he said the investigation report should be made public.

Mian Iftikhar further said ANP believes that every institution should work in its own constitutional ambit and Parliament should be allowed to take political decisions.

Referring to unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the re-emergence of Taliban in different areas of the province was alarming as the people were being kidnapped for ransom while extortionists were openly demanding money from traders and the business community.

He said ANP fully endorses holding dialogue with all forces but it should not be done without taking the parliament into confidence and keeping those who lost their loved ones in the war against terror in dark about the dialogue process.

He said ANP demands the terms and conditions related to dialogue with the Taliban should be made public and people should be informed that in which capacity did the KP government spokesman attend the dialogue?Mian Iftikhar said huge public participation in the November 4 peace march of ANP proved that the people of KP wanted peace and prosperity in the province.

