UrduPoint.com

IK Is Security Risk For Country's Peace, Stability: Danyal Ch.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

IK is security risk for country's peace, stability: Danyal Ch.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday criticised Imran Khan has become a "security risk" for the country as he was playing a dangerous game with its interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he lashed out that PTI's government in its four-year rule was a "threat" to the sovereignty of the country and due to Imran Khan's policies public is suffering an imminent economic crisis.

He warned that the country's independence, sovereignty and honour would be at stake if people like Imran Khan would not be arrested.

Danyal also criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for not appearing in the hearing despite court orders and making excuses.

He also demanded action against the PTI chief instead of dismissing the plea.

Replying to a query, he said that Imran Khan should be arrested for mocking the judiciary, adding, Imran Khan formed many fake cases against his opponents during his premiership but no case could be proved against them.

Imran Niazi 's politics is based only on lies which are exposing day by day, he said, adding, Imran Khan should be accountable for diamonds taken as bribe in the foreign funding and Toshakhana cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Independence Muslim Government Court

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

36 minutes ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

56 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

1 hour ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.