ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday criticised Imran Khan has become a "security risk" for the country as he was playing a dangerous game with its interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he lashed out that PTI's government in its four-year rule was a "threat" to the sovereignty of the country and due to Imran Khan's policies public is suffering an imminent economic crisis.

He warned that the country's independence, sovereignty and honour would be at stake if people like Imran Khan would not be arrested.

Danyal also criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for not appearing in the hearing despite court orders and making excuses.

He also demanded action against the PTI chief instead of dismissing the plea.

Replying to a query, he said that Imran Khan should be arrested for mocking the judiciary, adding, Imran Khan formed many fake cases against his opponents during his premiership but no case could be proved against them.

Imran Niazi 's politics is based only on lies which are exposing day by day, he said, adding, Imran Khan should be accountable for diamonds taken as bribe in the foreign funding and Toshakhana cases.