RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan (IK) was putting politics in danger and created unrest for the country.

Talking to media persons on the occasion of sending relief goods for the flood-affected victims of Sindh province, he said that IK had become toxic to the country and again pushed the country towards instability, like in 2014.

The PML-N leader said during Nawaz Sharif's government, the Chinese President was visiting Pakistan while now Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was expected to visit and bring huge investment in the country, which was not acceptable by the fascist IK.

Abbasi said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML (N) city chapter under "One Blanket Movement", was sending around 8,000 blankets, pillows, mattresses and other goods to the flood-affected people of the Sindh.

Criticizing the Punjab health department, he said that around 30 dialysis machines were available in the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, but only 11 dialysis patients were being treated where 110 patients could be facilitated.