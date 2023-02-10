UrduPoint.com

IK Returning To Parliament For Impeding Caretaker Government Process, Abuse Parliament: Sherry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IK returning to parliament for impeding caretaker government process, abuse parliament: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said the purpose of Imran Khan's return to parliament was to interfere in the election of the caretaker government and abuse the parliament.

In a flurry of tweets, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) insisted on accepting the resignation from the National Assembly for 8 months and Imran Khan made loud claims that he did not recognize this Assembly and would not go back to it.

"After his resignation was accepted, he was recalled to the Parliament and on his resignations' politics he had to face humiliation.

He took a U-turn to Parliament from Zaman Park after the resigns were accepted," she said.

The minister said that the PTI's nomenclature should be "Tehreek U Turn" not Tehreek-e-Insaf. She added that it had become his habit to take a U-turn with his very decision and statement.

Senator Rehman said the PTI MNAs were still not returning to this parliament for representing the people rather they were coming to save Imran Khan's politics.

"Imran Khan fears that their politics will end after the resignations and dissolution of assemblies. They only need the support of Parliament to save their sinking politics," Sherry Rehman added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sherry Rehman Parliament From Government

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

18 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

18 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

33 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

48 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.