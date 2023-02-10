IK returning to parliament for impeding caretaker government process, abuse parliament: Sherry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said the purpose of Imran Khan's return to parliament was to interfere in the election of the caretaker government and abuse the parliament.

In a flurry of tweets, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) insisted on accepting the resignation from the National Assembly for 8 months and Imran Khan made loud claims that he did not recognize this Assembly and would not go back to it.

"After his resignation was accepted, he was recalled to the Parliament and on his resignations' politics he had to face humiliation.

He took a U-turn to Parliament from Zaman Park after the resigns were accepted," she said.

The minister said that the PTI's nomenclature should be "Tehreek U Turn" not Tehreek-e-Insaf. She added that it had become his habit to take a U-turn with his very decision and statement.

Senator Rehman said the PTI MNAs were still not returning to this parliament for representing the people rather they were coming to save Imran Khan's politics.

"Imran Khan fears that their politics will end after the resignations and dissolution of assemblies. They only need the support of Parliament to save their sinking politics," Sherry Rehman added.