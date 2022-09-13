UrduPoint.com

IK Sole Responsible For All Upheavals In Country: Bilal Butt

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :PML-N's local president called Imran Khan to be sole responsible of present upheavals inflicting heavy losses to the country.

Bilal Butt speaking to press conference here however, assured that things would be improved and streamlined in three to four months next through gigantic efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He blamed PTI's supremo of not giving away even single ration bag among flood affected people. It's because of the reason that Imran' own expenditures were being run either by Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, PTI's main defectors.

So how come now he would dispense aid on his own behalf to the deserving people of the country? he questioned.

He was flanked by PML's General Secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz, Senior Vice President Shahid Mulhtar Lodhi and others office bearers.

Bilal Butt said election would be held in August, next year and added that it couldn't be conducted before time as per given clause of the constitution.

Replying question, he said PNL(N)'s leader Nawaz Sharif would arrive in Pakistan within one-and-half-month depending improvement of his health.

