IK Still Defending May 9th Events Instead Of Apologizing To Nation: Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Imran Khan did not condemn the events of May 9th in clear words even after criticism within his party, but rather was still defending the violence instead of apologizing to the nation.

In a series of tweets, she criticized the Chairman PTI for his statements post-May 9th violence.

The Senator said he should not ask the media that "who is not condemning May 9?", adding, "Everyone knows who is condemning and who considers it a success." The minister said there was only one person in the entire country who did not condemn the May 9th attacks.

"Now Imran Khan says that the 'conspiracy' of pitting the Pakistan Army against Tehreek-e-Insaaf can 'dismember' the country," Sherry Rehman added.

The minister regretted that if Khan had any sense and shame about the events of May 9th, he would not have talked about the disintegration of the country.

"But no one else is responsible for violent politics, threatening tone, statements and accusations but himself (Imran Khan)," Sherry Rehman said.

"If anyone is plotting between PTI and institutions, it is Imran Khan himself, his politics is chaos. Imran Khan's foundation of division and hatred in the country will have far-reaching effects on the country," the minister said.

