IK To Face Legal Action For Using 'unethical Language' Against Institutions: Kaira

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

IK to face legal action for using 'unethical language' against institutions: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira warned that that legal action will be taken against former premier Imran Khan for 'using unethical language" and "leveling allegations" against state institutions.

The nation is well aware about the person who is spreading chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He alleged that the PTI chairman was attempting to destabilize the country by inciting "chaos and anarchy", adding, we will not allowed Khan to succeed in his nefarious designs.

"Imran Khan was pushing the country towards extreme polarization, he said, adding, the state, constitution and the respected institutions were being challenged by Imran Khan which would not be tolerated anymore.

Replying to a question, he said that legal action would be taken against Imran, adding, every soldier and officer of the Pakistan armed forces were patriotic.

He mentioned that Pakistan's armed forces had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the security of the country.

He said that it was unfortunate that PTI leadership had run a negative campaign against Pakistan armed forces adding that it attempts all these tactics to push the country towards default and bankruptcy for only political gains, he added.

