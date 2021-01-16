IK uplifting standard of people: CM Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Advisor for Agriculture to CM Punjab Abdul Hye Dasti said PM Imran Khan was striving to the utmost for uplifting standard of common people.

Addressing a ceremony arranged for distributing hen units among the natives under Murgbani Scheme initiated by PM Pakistan here Saturday, he said entire nation was aware that Imran Khan was well wisher of the country and the nation, and only he could bring in prosperity followed by development across the country.

He vowed that incumbent government would eliminate poverty and deprivations being long-rooted among people.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Tariq informed participants of the ceremony about benefits of bringing up hens with them. He said hens were given away on merit to get desired results as per envisioned by PM Pakistan.