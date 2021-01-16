UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IK Uplifting Standard Of People: CM Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

IK uplifting standard of people: CM Advisor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Advisor for Agriculture to CM Punjab Abdul Hye Dasti said PM Imran Khan was striving to the utmost for uplifting standard of common people.

Addressing a ceremony arranged for distributing hen units among the natives under Murgbani Scheme initiated by PM Pakistan here Saturday, he said entire nation was aware that Imran Khan was well wisher of the country and the nation, and only he could bring in prosperity followed by development across the country.

He vowed that incumbent government would eliminate poverty and deprivations being long-rooted among people.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Tariq informed participants of the ceremony about benefits of bringing up hens with them. He said hens were given away on merit to get desired results as per envisioned by PM Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Punjab Agriculture Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

26 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

28 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

52 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

1 hour ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

1 hour ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.