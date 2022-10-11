IK wants to damage economy through political instability: Shehla

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Tuesday said that Imran Khan wanted to damage the country's economy by creating political instability.

The people were facing immense problems due to the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she said this while talking to PPP workers at Seetalmarri area.

"If the PTI did not want to join assemblies then why did it contest elections," Shehla raised a question. She urged the PPP workers to work hard for the success of their candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani.

"The Gillani family always served the masses. Its services for the people are known to all," Shehla added. She hoped that the PPP candidate would win elections by a heavy margin.