UrduPoint.com

IK Who Accused US Of Overthrowing His Government Now Begging Its Congress Members: Sherry

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

IK who accused US of overthrowing his government now begging its Congress members: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said Imran Khan who waved the letter and accused the US of overthrowing his government was now begging the American Congress members to favour him.

In a flurry of tweets, the federal minister responded to Imran Khan's request for intervention from the American Congressman.

Senator Rehman said the so-called "American Conspiracy" narrative has collapsed. "Imran Khan created a narrative of American conspiracy for a year, now asking Congress members to raise their voice in his favour," she added.

Imran Khan, she said had conspired against the foreign interests of the country for the sake of his politics.

"Now he is making conspiracies so that foreign countries interfere in the internal affairs of Pakistan in his favour. Is the world unaware of judicial facilitation, relief, and shameful events of May 9?" Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister added that Imran Khan's fascist government tried false cases against her leadership and sent them to jail.

"Did we ask the outside world to interfere in domestic affairs?" she queried.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan has done politics in the name of accountability, now he was looking towards the world to avoid accountability and responsibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan World Sherry Rehman Jail May Congress Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

24 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

12 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.