IK will have to answer queries on foreign funding case: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the man who lectured honesty and quote examples of Hazrat Umar Farooq's (AS ) to the nation, was not ready to present himself for accountability, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said Imran Khan will have to answer queries on his foreign funding case.

He said the story of The Financial Times was a small part of foreign funding. Imran would be repeatedly inquired about foreign funding. The foreign funding case has been pending in the Election Commission for 8 years - so that Imran Khan and PTI can answer it.

This was a simple case, money has come from outside and according to the national law, it was necessary to share the sources of the received amount.

