RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Imran Khan (IK) would not accept the election results after being defeated.

Addressing the lawyer's convention here at the judicial complex, she said that general elections would be held on time according to the constitution.

Commenting on the three-member bench's verdict she said the law was being implemented only in Punjab while in KPK the situation is different.

Maryam questioned courts for not taking suo-muto notice of leaked audios of Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi and Yasmin Rashid about the role of Justice Mazahir Naqvi.

Maryam said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sana and other PML N leadership faced penalties in fake cases but didn't complain, adding, "I was sick for five years but didn't play the woman card for getting relief from the courts".

Maryam Nawaz also said that elected prime ministers have permanently been terminated while dictators are always given relief. She also praised Justice Waqar Seth for his courage in sentencing a dictator.

The Chief Organizer of PML-N questioned why the judge had become emotional during the hearing but not when her father was disqualified as Prime Minister over an expired 'iqama'.

Maryam said that if one wants to engage in politics, one should do so through the parliament.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she came to the lawyer fraternity to save Pakistan, adding that a prime minister had never completed his constitutional term in the entire history of Pakistan.

While criticizing Imran Khan, she said that some cowards pull a black box over their mouths when they appear in the Courts.

In 2018, the rights of the people were robbed by downing RTS, and those who spoke about the constitution and law were kept out of the election; she added that if you demand accountability for Tosha Khana and foreign funding, they make excuses.

She said 3-4 judges are standing with PTI Chief Imran Khan. "If the support of these 3-4 judges is withdrawn, Imran will fall with a thud," she added.

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb also spoke on the occasion.