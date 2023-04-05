Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IK Won't Accept Election Results After Defeat: Maryam Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

IK won't accept election results after defeat: Maryam Nawaz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Imran Khan (IK) would not accept the election results after being defeated.

Addressing the lawyer's convention here at the judicial complex, she said that general elections would be held on time according to the constitution.

Commenting on the three-member bench's verdict she said the law was being implemented only in Punjab while in KPK the situation is different.

Maryam questioned courts for not taking suo-muto notice of leaked audios of Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi and Yasmin Rashid about the role of Justice Mazahir Naqvi.

Maryam said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sana and other PML N leadership faced penalties in fake cases but didn't complain, adding, "I was sick for five years but didn't play the woman card for getting relief from the courts".

Maryam Nawaz also said that elected prime ministers have permanently been terminated while dictators are always given relief. She also praised Justice Waqar Seth for his courage in sentencing a dictator.

The Chief Organizer of PML-N questioned why the judge had become emotional during the hearing but not when her father was disqualified as Prime Minister over an expired 'iqama'.

Maryam said that if one wants to engage in politics, one should do so through the parliament.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she came to the lawyer fraternity to save Pakistan, adding that a prime minister had never completed his constitutional term in the entire history of Pakistan.

While criticizing Imran Khan, she said that some cowards pull a black box over their mouths when they appear in the Courts.

In 2018, the rights of the people were robbed by downing RTS, and those who spoke about the constitution and law were kept out of the election; she added that if you demand accountability for Tosha Khana and foreign funding, they make excuses.

She said 3-4 judges are standing with PTI Chief Imran Khan. "If the support of these 3-4 judges is withdrawn, Imran will fall with a thud," she added.

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Women 2018 Dictator Muslim From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

27 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

49 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

1 hour ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

2 hours ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.