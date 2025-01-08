IKD Hayatabad Treats 149893 Patients In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD), the sole facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa treated 149893 patients during the year 2024.
According to media cell of IKD, the institute has been providing specialized care for kidney-related ailments, free dialysis services, and renal transplants.
It said that during the last year 26,836 patients were attended at Emergency Service, 40,873 patients served at Nephrology Department, 82,184 patients by Urology Department and 7,149 patients were admitted.
Similarly 7,940 major and minor procedures were performed while laboratory services were provided to 433,698 patients.
57,357 patients availed services at Radiology department while free dialysis sessions of 27,369 were also conducted.
Furthermore IKD successfully performed 38 kidney transplant procedures during the period.
In recognition of its excellent performance, IKD achieved ISO certification and resumed renal transplants.
The hospital expanded its bed capacity from 102 to 309 to meet the increasing patient load.
It added that a donated CT scan machine from UNHCR was made operational in 2024 addressing the needs of 35-40 percent of urology patients daily.
Afghan nationals also received substantial care, with 6,836 treated in OPD, 397 in emergency, and 275 undergoing surgeries.
IKD maintained academic excellence by signing agreements with 14 institutions for training nurses and paramedics. A separate agreement was made with PKI/PAF Hospital Islamabad for renal transplant training.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways leases 14,893 acres of land through open competition5 minutes ago
-
Two killed, lady DEO injured in Lakki accident5 minutes ago
-
IKD Hayatabad treats 149893 patients in 20245 minutes ago
-
Children fight sparks family feud,leaving seven injured15 minutes ago
-
Around 382,118 job seekers registered with OEC25 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Students among 2 killed, 10 injured in Jhang55 minutes ago
-
Stolen timber seized,suspect arrested1 hour ago
-
Three drug peddlers held,2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit2 hours ago
-
Bengal tiger suffers cataract disease2 hours ago
-
'Child Abuse Cases' to get justice within 6 months in separate courts: Nosheen Iftikhar2 hours ago