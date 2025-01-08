Open Menu

IKD Hayatabad Treats 149893 Patients In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD), the sole facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa treated 149893 patients during the year 2024.

According to media cell of IKD, the institute has been providing specialized care for kidney-related ailments, free dialysis services, and renal transplants.

It said that during the last year 26,836 patients were attended at Emergency Service, 40,873 patients served at Nephrology Department, 82,184 patients by Urology Department and 7,149 patients were admitted.

Similarly 7,940 major and minor procedures were performed while laboratory services were provided to 433,698 patients.

57,357 patients availed services at Radiology department while free dialysis sessions of 27,369 were also conducted.

Furthermore IKD successfully performed 38 kidney transplant procedures during the period.

In recognition of its excellent performance, IKD achieved ISO certification and resumed renal transplants.

The hospital expanded its bed capacity from 102 to 309 to meet the increasing patient load.

It added that a donated CT scan machine from UNHCR was made operational in 2024 addressing the needs of 35-40 percent of urology patients daily.

Afghan nationals also received substantial care, with 6,836 treated in OPD, 397 in emergency, and 275 undergoing surgeries.

IKD maintained academic excellence by signing agreements with 14 institutions for training nurses and paramedics. A separate agreement was made with PKI/PAF Hospital Islamabad for renal transplant training.

